Walking to remember those gone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People gathered at NEA Baptist Hospital Saturday to remember those precious lives lost.
The 11th anniversary of the Share Hope Walk of Remembrance saw hundreds showing their love to remember babies who have gone too soon.
People shared their stories and a list of names was read, giving memory to those who didn’t get to be there.
Rebecca Propst lost her baby girl and sees the walk of remembrance to gather with other families who have suffered the same loss.
“This day is a really great day for people who have had a loss, who can come together, who have experienced the same things with each other,” she said. “Meeting and greeting, meeting new people, being able to go through the grief process together.”
A balloon release, with notes attached, was released by the families.
Then, everyone walked around NEA Baptist to remember those little lives lost.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.