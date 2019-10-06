Arkansas State men’s golf 3rd after 1st round of Maridoe Intercollegiate

October 6, 2019 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 4:41 PM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics

The Arkansas State men’s golf team began play Saturday at the second annual Maridoe Intercollegiate, shooting a first-round 297 (+9) that put the Red Wolves third among 12 teams.

A-State was led by two players ending the first day among the top-five leaders, including senior Julien Sale in a tie for second and sophomore Luka Naglic in a tie for fourth. Sale cared a 2-under 70 to leave him just two strokes behind leader Noah Goodwin of SMU, while Naglic shot an even-par 72.

The Red Wolves completed the first 18 holes one stroke ahead of fourth place Texas A&M, which is the 11th-ranked team in the Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. No. 18 SMU leads the team standings after posting a first round one-under 287 while host North Texas is second with a four-over 292.

Also competing for the Red Wolves, freshman Adam Thorp is tied for 31st with a 77 (+5), senior Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 38th with a 78 (+6) and sophomore Jack Madden is tied for 56th with an 81 (+9).

The Maridoe Intercollegiate will continue Monday with the second round. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).

Maridoe Intercollegiate | Maridoe GC | Carrollton, Texas

3. Arkansas State | 297 (+9)

T2. Julien Sale | 70 (-2)

T4. Luka Naglic | 72 (E)

T31. Adam Thorp | 77 (+5)

T38. Zan Luka Stirn | 78 (+6)

T56. Jack Madden | 81 (+9)

