Arkansas State men’s golf 3rd after 1st round of Maridoe Intercollegiate

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State men’s golf team began play Saturday at the second annual Maridoe Intercollegiate, shooting a first-round 297 (+9) that put the Red Wolves third among 12 teams.
A-State was led by two players ending the first day among the top-five leaders, including senior Julien Sale in a tie for second and sophomore Luka Naglic in a tie for fourth. Sale cared a 2-under 70 to leave him just two strokes behind leader Noah Goodwin of SMU, while Naglic shot an even-par 72.
The Red Wolves completed the first 18 holes one stroke ahead of fourth place Texas A&M, which is the 11th-ranked team in the Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. No. 18 SMU leads the team standings after posting a first round one-under 287 while host North Texas is second with a four-over 292.
Also competing for the Red Wolves, freshman Adam Thorp is tied for 31st with a 77 (+5), senior Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 38th with a 78 (+6) and sophomore Jack Madden is tied for 56th with an 81 (+9).
The Maridoe Intercollegiate will continue Monday with the second round.
Maridoe Intercollegiate | Maridoe GC | Carrollton, Texas
3. Arkansas State | 297 (+9)
T2. Julien Sale | 70 (-2)
T4. Luka Naglic | 72 (E)
T31. Adam Thorp | 77 (+5)
T38. Zan Luka Stirn | 78 (+6)
T56. Jack Madden | 81 (+9)
