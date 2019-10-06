Arkansas State women’s soccer falls to South Alabama in double overtime

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s Soccer team dropped its first Sun Belt Conference contest of the season, in sudden death fashion, when South Alabama scored with 31 seconds remaining in double overtime, Sunday afternoon at The Cage.
Concluding the match, the Red Wolves dropped to 7-4-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the SBC while South Alabama improved to 9-3-2 on the year and 4-1-1 in the league.
Riley Minard took four shots on the match while Sarah Sodoma took two. Olivia Smith, Abby Harris Abby Glockzin and Julianna Coates each took one shot on the day.
South Alabama held a 33-10 shots advantage over the Red Wolves as it earned 8 corners on the match compared to A-State’s two. The Jaguars saw 13 shots land on goal as the Scarlet and Black put four on target.
Junior goalkeeper Megan McClure recorded an impressive 12 saves on the match as South Alabama’s Justice Stanford earned three saves on the match.
Arkansas State will resume Sun Belt Conference action Friday, October 11th when they host Troy. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Park., as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
For the latest on A-State Soccer follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Soccer Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (AStateSoccer).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.