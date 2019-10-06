Bayless has 3 receiving TDs but Arkansas State falls to Georgia State 52-38

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State football team (3-3, 1-1) rallied from an early 21-0 deficit to pull within 38-35 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Wolves dropped a 52-38 contest to Georgia State (3-2, 0-1) Saturday evening at Georgia State Stadium.
After 21 unanswered points by Georgia State, A-State was finally able to put points on the scoreboard after a 24-yard touchdown pass from Layne Hatcher to Kirk Merritt. The touchdown marked the sixth of Merritt’s career which ties the 11th most in A-State history for a single season.
Hatcher once again led the Red Wolves on a three-play scoring drive, which ended in a 28-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Marcel Murray, to close the scoring gap to 24-14. A Little Rock, Ark., native, Hatcher was 21-for-32 passing for 299 yards with four touchdowns, while Murray had six rushing attempts for a team-high 58 yards.
Georgia State outgained the Scarlet and Black 722-421 on the game as the home team had 382 yards in the air with another 340 coming from the ground. Arkansas State had 306 passing yards and 115 rushing.
The start of the second half somewhat mimicked the first, as Georgia State scored on its opening drive consisting of six plays that ended with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to take a 38-21 advantage over the Red Wolves.
Arkansas State responded with a four-yard touchdown pass as Hatcher connected with Bayless for the third time of the night to pull the Red Wolves within 38-28.
Bayless finished the night with a team-high 154 receiving yards on eight catches, while Merritt earned 84 yards on nine catches. Jonathan Adams carved up 48 yards for the Red Wolves on two catches.
Senor Logan Wescott recorded a career-high 13 tackles, while Junior Tajhea Chambers had nine stops. B.J Edmonds and Caleb Bonner each recorded eight tackles on the night.
Arkansas State will return home, after a two-week road stint as it hosts Louisiana on Oct. 17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium with the game airing on ESPNU, while live stats can be viewed at AStateStats.com.
