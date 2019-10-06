Church welcomes PRIDE community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Ask Me Anything event at a local Jonesboro church held questions involving PRIDE members in the community.
The Cornerstone United Methodist Church saw lots of discussion about the LGBTQIA community.
Panelists spoke of their outlooks within the community and want for a sense of welcome within the church.
Rev. Kathleen McMurray said she wants the community to be aware.
“When we’re divided, things get difficult,” she said. “By sharing stories and sharing in conversations, even when it’s difficult, particularly when we disagree, that we’re able to be a better community.”
The church will host more Ask Me Anything discussions within the month of October. They will be every Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Below is a list of events.
* Oct. 13th Confronting Prejudice, Privilege, and Racism
* Oct. 20th Sorting out our Destiny
* Oct, 27th Grief and Loss
