Earle alum Gerry Bohanon gets 4rd quarter TD as Baylor moves to 5-0

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAIT) - A former Earle Bulldog found the end zone again for Baylor.
Gerry Bohanon had a 4 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter Saturday as the Bears beat Kansas State 31-12. Bohanon entered the game after Charlie Brewer exited with an injury. He completed a 38 yard pass R.J. Sneed on the drive, Gerry scored on a read option on the next play.
Bohanon has 3 touchdowns this season for the 5-0 Bears. He had a passing score August 31st vs. Stephen F. Austin and a rushing TD September 7th vs. UTSA.
