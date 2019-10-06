22 Harding moves to 4-1 with a win over Southern Nazarene

Press Release from Harding Athletics
Junior slot back Tristan Tucker rushed for 120 yards and two TD, and Harding’s defense held its third opponent of the season without a TD in a 31-3 victory over Southern Nazarene Saturday in Great American Conference action at First Security Stadium.
Harding won its fourth straight to improve to 4-1 on the season ahead of its first trip to Oklahoma next Saturday. Harding takes on Oklahoma Baptist (3-2) in Shawnee. Southern Nazarene dropped to 1-4.
Tucker did most of his damage in the first half, rushing for 112 yards and scoring from 14 yards out with 6:22 left in the first quarter and on a 20-yard run early in the second quarter. It was his first career two-TD game.
Junior quarterback Preston Paden accounted for two TD in the second quarter, running one in from 5 yards out and connecting on a 27-yard pass to Baylor Cohu with 5:16 left for his second TD pass of the season.
Southern Nazarene punted on seven of its nine drives, scoring only on a 41-yard Ryan Reid field goal with 8:19 left in the third quarter.
Harding's final points came on Grant Ennis's 40-yard field goal early in the fourth.
Tucker rushed for more than 100 yards for the second straight game against Southern Nazarene. Last season he had 118 rushing yards on 10 carries.
After his two TD runs, Tucker broke loose for a career-long 72-yard run that set up Paden's first TD.
Harding’s defense limited Southern Nazarene to only 150 total yards and had 12 tackles for loss, including three sacks. Junior defensive back Segun Olubi and junior linebacker Dylan Hendricks both had 2.0 tackles for loss, including a sack each. Senior defensive end Jordan Allison had a sack and a fumble recovery.
Nate Walker led Southern Nazarene in rushing with 40 yards on five carries, and quarterback Gage Porter completed 6 of 12 passes for 60 yards.
