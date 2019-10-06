Saints LB & A-State great Demario Davis fined by NFL for Man of God headband

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Arkansas State great Demario Davis will be in action Sunday for the Saints.
He’s known for his faith and his inspirational speeches before games. The National Football League fined Demario $7,000 for a Week 3 uniform violation.
The violation? A headband he wore that said Man of God. It was an NFL infraction under “personal message” rule under uniform violations. DeAngelo Williams was fined in a similar way in 2015 after he wore eye black in honor of breast cancer awareness.
Demario spoke to the Times-Picayune on Wednesday.
“Nobody wants to lose money but I think any time that the conversation about God is brought up, especially in these times, I think it’s always a positive or silver lining. If he can get glory from it, I think he can get glory from it whether I personally wear the headband or don’t wear the headband.”
Davis has 28 tackles this season for New Orleans. They’ll host Tampa Bay Sunday at 1:00pm.
