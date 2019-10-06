Sunday Stats: Arkansas State football among the best & worst in FBS

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the best of times and the worst of times for Arkansas State football in terms of stats.
Senior wide receiver Omar Bayless continues to rewrite the Red Wolves record book. He’s one of the best receivers in all of college football. Bayless now leads FBS with 843 receiving yards & 10 touchdowns.
#7 had 3 scores Saturday in Atlanta, including a stellar one hand grab that was SportsCenter quality.
There are some numbers that paint a dreadful picture for the Red Wolves defense. You have 130 teams in FBS football. A-State is now ranked last in the nation in total defense.
They allowed 722 yards on Saturday as Georgia State beat them 52-38. Arkansas State will have 11 days to regroup.
The Red Wolves welcome the Ragin Cajuns to Jonesboro for a nationally televised tilt. The Sun Belt West rivals face off Thursday, October 17th at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30pm on ESPNU.
