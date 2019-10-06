Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Oct. 4th)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from October 4th here.
Valley View (Connor Watson 81 yard kickoff return TD)
Nominee number 1 from our FFN Game of the Week. Valley View’s Connor Watson delivers in special teams, he’ll return a 3rd quarter kickoff back 81 yards for a touchdown. He had 2 scores in the 2nd half in a 35 - 6 victory over Forrest City. The Blazers are off to a 5-0 start.
Pocahontas (Dawson Chester TD pass to C.J. Palmer)
Nominee number 2 is Pocahontas. Dawson Chester screens to CJ Palmer, nice block by Cheewan Stinson, even better move by Palmer, and CJ spells TD. The Redskins beat Westside 28-25 to get back in the 4A-3 hunt.
Blytheville (Jermel Woods rushing TD)
Our final nominee is Blytheville. Jermel Woods takes the direct snap, he’s going up the sideline for a 2nd quarter touchdown. Woods had 38 carries for 210 yards & 3 scores on Friday. The Chickasaws beat Nettleton 50-28 for their first win of 2019.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
