Anderson updates Arkansas State bye week in Sun Belt Teleconference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State enters a bye week at a very opportune time.
The Red Wolves are 3-3 overall and 1-1 Sun Belt play after falling to Georgia State. Head coach Blake Anderson updated several injuries and more Monday morning in the Sun Belt Media Teleconference.
He said that RB Isaiah Azubuike will miss the rest of the season. The freshman had surgery on Sunday to repair an ankle injury suffered in Atlanta. Marcel Murray returned to the lineup Saturday after missing several games. Anderson said that the All-SBC running back should be full speed October 17th when the Red Wolves host Louisiana.
Anderson also provided an update on senior DB Darreon Jackson. He did not play in Saturday’s loss to GSU.
"Didn’t make the trip, been taken away from the team for a while with some off the field issues. Really just kinda day to day as to his status and his ability to return.”
You can listen to Anderson’s entire Sun Belt teleconference below.
