A Better Region 8: It’s time to honor Dr. King

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Last week's Jonesboro City Council meeting was a disgrace.
Here we are about to enter the year 2020 and we, as a city, can’t figure out how to rename a city street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
It’s not whether we should. It’s not why we haven’t.
It's about doing it now.
As Dr. King once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”
So what street will it be? Johnson Avenue, either all or some of it? How about Commerce Drive?
Or how about a memorial road status so no one has to change their street address?
Why bother? There's already an MLK Overpass in the city.
And the city can't use the excuse that they don't want to burden everyone with renaming a street.
They already set that precedent several years ago when they renamed the busiest street in northeast Arkansas to Red Wolf Boulevard.
We can certainly understand that we cannot and should not erase history.
John Mack Johnson, the local businessman Johnson Avenue is named for, doesn’t appear to have a controversial background.
Let’s put this issue to bed once and for all, rename part of Johnson Avenue for Dr. King, and leave some of it Johnson Avenue.
It may be dumb and arrogant to think this - but maybe Dr. King would have wanted it this way.
He once said, “life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”
That alone is worth honoring.
And, driving down a street in Jonesboro with his name on it, should serve as a reminder.
