Brookland man pinned as a criminal enterprise leader

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man who is already facing several breaking and entering charges now faces more charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Curtis Ray Allen, 18, has been pinned by several witnesses, co-defendants, and confidential informants as the leader of a well-formed gang.
Through multiple interviews, Allen was labeled as the leader of a group that he strategically planned the thefts, conducted reconnaissance before committing the thefts, would coordinate with other members of the group, coordinated the transport, storage, and sale of the guns, and would direct members of the group to sell the particular firearm.
Witnesses told police Allen was involved in drive-by shootings and attempted aggravated robbery.
Investigators learned some of the stolen guns were used in those crimes.
During the investigation, police say Allen refused to return a car to someone, and use it to sell guns to people.
Allen is also being investigated by Jonesboro police.
Allen is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
