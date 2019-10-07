Driver, passenger killed in crash involving a utility pole

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, Missouri on Sunday night, Oct. 6.
The crash happened on Hwy. 25, approximately 1.5 miles North of Bernie at 9:55 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the driver of a car, 55-year-old Jeffery S. Stultz of Pocahontas, Arkansas, for an unknown reason drove the vehicle off of the road and hit a utility pole.
The force of the crash caused Stultz and one of his passengers, 41-year-old Renee N. Karpinski of Holcomb, Mo., to be thrown from the vehicle.
Both died at the scene.
An 11-year-old male passenger, from Holcomb, suffered moderate injuries.
A third passenger, 21-year-old Tyler S. Stultz of Holcomb, suffered minor injuries.
Both were transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.
MSHP reports no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The car was totaled in the crash and towed from the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.