Jonesboro boys golf wins 2019 5A State Championship

PEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top golf programs in the Natural State is back on the throne.
Jonesboro captured the 2019 5A Boys Golf State Championship Monday afternoon. It’s the 13th title in the history of the program, they’re tied with Fayetteville for the most in Arkansas across all classifications.
Ben Sherman led the Golden Hurricane contingent at Glenwood Country Club. Head coach Blake Mackey earned 5A East Coach of the Year honors along the way to a state crown. JHS won the conference title last month at Sage Meadows.
