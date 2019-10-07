Man accused of raping woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man has been arrested and charged with rape, that police said happened Saturday night.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Samuel Lester Dukes, 53, is accused of forcing the victim to have sex with him.
Police said the incident happened Saturday night after the victim told Dukes she would not sleep with him.
She told the police, Dukes left for a while, but came back later and banged on the door for her to let him in.
The victim let Dukes back inside but went to another room to sleep, that's when she said Dukes came in, ripped her clothes off and raped her.
A judge set Dukes’ bond at $50,000, and to wear an ankle monitor and to have no contact with the victim.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.