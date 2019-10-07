Man arrested for firing shots at house

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was one of three people who they say fired several shots at a house full of people.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kameron Lamonte Irby, 18, was arrested and charged with a terroristic act of shooting at, or projects an object that causes damage.
Witnesses told police a burgundy car drove by the house on Pineview Street, and stop for a short time in the road, but eventually left.
The witnesses say about five minutes later, the same car drove by and fired at the house several times.
The victims inside the home told police it was a juvenile and Irby that did the shooting.
Police found the car a short time later and interviewed all three suspects.
During questioning, the three suspects told the same story, but detective noted, they had obvious inconsistencies.
Police also said security camera footage helped disprove their stories.
Irby was interviewed the next day when he admitted to driving the car during the shooting.
A judge set Irby’s bond at $250,000 and issued a no-contact order.
