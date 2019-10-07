Oct. 7: Legionella exposure puts bathhouse under the microscope

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Some morning rain will eventually give way to afternoon sun across Region 8.
Brisk northerly winds behind the cold front could gust to 30 mph today.
We’ll enjoy some nice October weather early this week with seasonable daily highs in the mid-70s.
Overnight lows near 50 under clear skies.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A popular Hot Springs bathhouse under the microscope this morning after a report of legionella bacteria in the water. We’ll have the latest at 6:02.
No question went unanswered at a Jonesboro church Sunday night, after its pastor invited the community to “Ask Me Anything.”
People from all across Region 8 donned their cowboy boots and hats to round up big bucks to fight cancer.
A hair-raising scene at a beauty parlor when a deer crashed through the front window.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.