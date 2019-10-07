Scott Co. deputy injured in wrong-way crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co., Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott County deputy was injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County, Missouri on Sunday morning, October 6.
The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on I-55 northbound, approximately four miles north of New Madrid.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jason Vishe, 34 of Sikeston, drove a 2014 Ford Taurus from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes.
The car hit the rear-end of a semi’s trailer.
Vishe suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.
As of noon on Monday, Oct. 7, Vishe remains in the hospital.
Scott County Chief Deputy Ron Merideth confirmed Vishe is a Scott County deputy and that he was off-duty when he crashed the patrol car.
The squad car was considered totaled and towed from the scene.
The driver of the semi, an Orlando, Florida man, was not injured in the crash.
The semi had minor damage and was driven from the scene.
Troopers report both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.