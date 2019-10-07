Teen charged with having sex with 2 juveniles

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville teen has been arrested and charged with sexual indecency of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Blake Andrew Yates, 19, met two underage girls at an Izard County Sonic, and then drove down a dark country road and had sex with both juveniles.
In separate meetings, both juveniles told officers that Yates provided marijuana and crushed Xanax pills to the girls before the sex started.
A judge set Yates' bond at $5,000 on the sexual indecency of a child, and at $940 for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.
Yates is due back in court on Oct. 23.
The sheriff’s office told Region 8 News, the Sixteenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was the one to determine the single charges of sexual indecency of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
