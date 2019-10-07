5 wanted by police after shots fired at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement is searching for five suspects after shots were fired at Wolfchase Galleria.
Sunday afternoon, shoppers ran away from gunshots and dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded Macy's.
“Panic, like scared. I saw like eight police officers coming towards H&M," Malika Phillips said. "Then after that, I heard gunshots in the food court area. And then after that, the whole crowd just started running towards that way, and everybody started coming towards us. So we just took off and took off running.”
Malika Phillips works at H&M inside the mall. She says many businesses in the mall locked their customers inside the stores to protect them from gunshots.
“I was really scared because I was right at the front of the store. And the part of the store that I was on is right there by the food court, where I heard the shooting. So once I heard it, I took off running,” said Phillips.
Memphis Police say no one was injured in the shooting and investigators are now looking for five suspects.
After police arrived, dozens of heavily armed officers entered and searched the mall.
“My wife has been in Macy’s, in a storeroom along with some employees waiting until they were released,” said Chuck Wilson.
Chuck Wilson and his wife stopped by the mall on their way back home to Arkansas from a trip in Nashville. They were separated when the shooting happened.
“It’s a relief, yes; she called me a couple of times from in there so I knew she was okay,” said Wilson.
He waited two hours in the parking lot before his wife was released from the store.
“I'll just put my arm around her and take care of her,” said Wilson.
Moving forward, customers and employees wonder what can be done to keep the mall safe for families to enjoy their Sunday afternoon.
“You can't not come back just because there was an incident,” said Wilson.
“Metal detectors, more security and that's really all I can say. But at the end of the day it's up to the people,” said Phillips.
We reached out to the public relations firm that represents Wolfchase Galleria to ask about possible security changes but haven’t heard back yet.
Police say if you recognize any of those suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
