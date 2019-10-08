Arkansas State WR Omar Bayless & P Cody Grace earn national honors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues their bye week but there’s some more headlines. Two seniors received national honors.
Red Wolves wide receiver Omar Bayless lands on the PFF College National Team of the Week. He had 8 receptions for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns against Georgia State. It included a couple one-handed catches for six.
Arkansas State punter Cody Grace was named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week. He averaged 49 yards a punt this past Saturday. The Australia native also uncorked a pair of 59 yarders against Georgia State. Grace was named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
