Art vandals caught on camera in Searcy

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) -Surveillance video captured six people vandalizing Art Alley in Searcy and business owners said the vandalism hurts the artists.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, Suzanne Raiford, owner of Daisy’s Lunch Box, received texts on Saturday regarding what happened.
In the surveillance video, two people are seen spray painting the area right across from the back of Raiford’s restaurant. Then, four more people arrive later and do even more damage.
Think Art Project, the group behind the alley, said they’re giving the suspects a chance to turn themselves in without any charges. Raiford said that’s not enough.
“If there’s no punishment involved, it’s going to set a standard for the next group of kids that want to come in and vandalize that nothing’s going to happen,” Raiford said.
Police estimate the damage is around $1,000. So far, two of the six suspects have turned themselves in to police.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.