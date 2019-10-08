BRTC, Walnut Ridge receive grants from Delta Regional Authority

(KAIT) -Two groups in Region 8 received funds that will help improve public infrastructure, healthcare access and provide job training to help with economic development.
According to a press release, the Delta Regional Authority announced Monday it made a $2,228,104 investment to eight projects throughout Arkansas, two of which are in Region 8.
The Black River Technical College nursing program expansion received $153,139 from the DRA. The college will use the money to build a modular Allied Health nursing facility at the Paragould campus.
It would serve as the instructional site for the traditional RN pathway program and will create three new jobs, retain five and train 50 people for in-demand careers.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce received $104,764 to install a buried fiber optic cable network which will provide high-speed internet and phone services to the Walnut Ridge Industrial park.
“DRA’s mission is to support economic development by making investments into the physical infrastructure and human capital of the Delta region,” Chris Caldwell, DRA Federal Co-Chairman, said. “These investments will provide much-needed improvements to water and sewer systems, medical facilities, and industry-driven workforce training programs to provide greater economic opportunities for Arkansas residents and businesses.”
