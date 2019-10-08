Chad Morris on the mic Monday to preview Arkansas/Kentucky matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks return to Southeastern Conference play after a bye week.
Chad Morris was on the mic Monday in Fayetteville. He felt the open week was beneficial for more than just health.
“Go back and focus on fundamentals,” Morris said. "Focus on ourselves, focus on why we played as well as we played and yet having to clean up some self inflicted mistakes that are going to continue to push this program and push this team further this year in 2019. That was our big focus last week."
Arkansas prepares for a trip to Kentucky. Both teams are 2-3 overall and searching for their first SEC win.
“Kentucky, they’re better than what their record says,” Morris said. “They lost to Florida right there really by 1. Florida scored right there at the end to make it an 8 point game. Played them all the way to the wire.”
It’s Razorbacks and Wildcats Saturday at 6:30pm in Lexington. You can watch the game on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.