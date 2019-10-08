Former Rivercrest School District employee charged with multiple sex crimes

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) -A former school employee and volunteer first responder faces multiple sex crime charges, including 2 counts of rape, 4 counts of sexual indecency with a child, and 5 counts of second-degree sexual assault after a joint investigation by several agencies.
According to a press release from the Wilson Police Department, law enforcement arrested Justin Brister, 23, Oct. 4 on multiple counts.
In June 2019, multiple agencies, including the Osceola Police Department, Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children’s Department, and Wilson Police Department, launched an investigation into Brister over his involvement in illegal sex acts with juveniles.
According to the release, the incidents were believed to have happened between 2012 and 2019.
Brister was initially arrested by Osceola police on Aug. 1 for sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.
He was released after posting a $25,000 bond before being arrested again on Oct. 4.
According to the release Brister worked at the Rivercrest School District and volunteered at the Wilson Fire Department.
Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. found probable cause to charge Brister and gave him a $50,000, cash-only bond.
