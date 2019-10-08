Helena-West Helena police arrest man suspected in multiple area business robberies

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena Police Department has arrested the man wanted for multiple business robberies during September.
Brandon Taylor, 38, was wanted last month for the robbery of the Federal Post Office on Sebastian where he jumped over the counter in a mask on Sept. 16. Employees who ran to safety say he didn’t take anything.
Moments later police say as they responded to the scene at the post office, Southern Bancorp Bank was robbed. An undetermined amount of cash was taken from the scene.
On Sept. 27, HWHPD responded to a reported robbery at Southern Bancorp on Plaza where a man in black clothing and a clown mask demanded money from the tellers. He was seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Taurus.
Officers where able to take Taylor into custody on Oct. 1 after they ran plates on a vehicle that was parked in the yard near the same white Ford Taurus seen leaving the bank. The vehicle was deemed to be stolen.
According to HWHPD, he was arrested and charged with theft of property. His bond was set at $100,000. He was able to post bond that same day and was released.
On Oct. 4 more evidence left HWHPD to believe Taylor was the suspect involved in each of the robberies. He was then arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated robbery in connection to the September robberies.
He is currently being held at Cross County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.
His bond is set at $500,000. Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.
