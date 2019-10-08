Lawmakers, hospital officials work to better serve Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University hosted a joint meeting between Doctors and lawmakers in Arkansas, to talk about how to get more doctors in rural parts of the state, and patients moving more towards emergency room care.
The event brought the Presidents and CEO, of three local and regional hospitals, President Chris Barber from St. Bernards Healthcare, CEO Brad Parsons with NEA Baptist Memorial, and Michael Wiggins
CEO Brad Parsons with NEA Baptist Memorial spoke on one particular issue they're seeing is patients overusing emergency room care.
“People access to care through the emergency department. We have to fundamentally change that within health care. That is the wrong place to access care unless it’s a true emergency. And a lot of people are still accessing the emergency department today because it’s the only place they know to access the health care system,” said Parsons.
Lawmakers and hospital officials discussed finding ways to get more doctors and health offices in rural areas to help alleviate emergency room visits, as well as improve the health of residents.
The Association of American Medical Colleges report showed the United States will see a shortage of up to nearly 122,000 physicians by 2032 as demand for physicians continues to grow faster than supply, according to new data.
Other topics lawmakers and hospital officials discussed were finding ways to better serve the rural areas of Northeast Arkansas.
Two major closings KAIT has reported that they discussed were, the Kennett and Cherokee Village hospital closings.
The meeting ended with a tour of Jonesboro industries within the community followed by adjournment.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.