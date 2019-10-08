Man arrested after threatening to shoot juveniles

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County authorities arrested a man after he reportedly threatened to shoot a group of juveniles.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities made contact with the victims at the 1200-block of Craighead County Road 763 on Friday, Oct. 4, where deputies made contact with three juveniles and their parents.
According to the affidavit, the three juveniles were riding ATV’s when a man approached them while holding a handgun.
The man reportedly pointed the gun at each of their faces, fired two shots in the air and told the victims he should kill them for being on his property.
The victims told deputies the man ordered them off of their ATV’s while he spoke to them.
He then took one of the side-by-side ATV’s and drove it to his home before he fired another shot into the air.
The victims also said the man told them he had bombs hidden in the woods and around the house.
He then said the world was in a constant state of war, people were dying and he should kill them.
Deputies then went to the 270-block of Craighead County Road 772 and spoke with William Ballee.
He admitted under Miranda Warning that he stopped the victims and fired shots in the air but denied pointing the gun at their faces.
Ballee appeared before a judge Monday, who charged him with aggravated assault and second-degree terroristic threatening.
The judge also gave Ballee a $3,500 bond.
He’ll appear in court again on Nov. 26.
