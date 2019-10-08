Man face charge for threatening to shoot up home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is in trouble after police said he threatened to shoot up a home and anyone in it.
Jonesboro police were called to a home near the intersection of Flint and Nettleton on Oct. 5 due to threats.
There, the victim told officers that a black car arrived at her home and several people came out of and made threats to shoot her and the people at the house.
The suspects left before police arrived, but said they would be back, the probable cause affidavit stated.
A short time later, officers were called back to the home to more threats.
Police stopped the black car near Flint and Nettleton.
Nicholas Jones, who was a passenger inside the car, was detained.
According to the affidavit, the victim told police that Jones specifically made a threat to shoot up the home and everyone in it.
On Monday, officers contacted the victim, after she completed a written statement, who said the first time the suspects came to her home, she heard Jones make a threat to shoot up the home.
She said her son had been fighting with the suspects recently.
That affidavit went on to say that Jones called her son before arriving at the home a second time and made the threats again.
Jones appeared before a judge Monday who found probable cause to charge him with first-degree terroristic threats/threatens serious physical injury or death, and out of town warrant.
His bond was set at $25,000.
