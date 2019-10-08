Molina does it in the 8th and the 10th, Cardinals take Game 4 of the NLDS 5-4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - The Cardinals played the Braves at Busch Stadium on Monday, October 7.
Goldschmidt started off with a solo homerun, followed by Ozuna in the bottom of the first.
Ozuna hit another solo homerun in the fourth inning.
Dansby Swanson scored at the top of the fifth, bring the score 3-2.
Ozzie Albies then hit a 2-run homerun in the top of the fifth, bringing the score to 4-3 Braves.
The Cardinals were trailing the eighth 4-3, when Yadier Molina tied it up on a single just out of the reach of Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.
In the tenth, Molina scored Kolten Wong on a sac fly to send the Cardinals to game five in Atlanta.
