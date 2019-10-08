More stores apply for beer, wine permits

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Add two more names to the growing list of businesses in Randolph County wanting to sell alcohol.
During the week ending Oct. 4, the Department of Finance & Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control received two permit applications from the following:
- Dollar General #19434, 1002 Hwy. 62 West, Pocahontas: Retail beer off-premises, small farm winery-retail, grocery store wine
- Jordan’s Kwik Stop #52, 2750 Hwy. 67 South, Pocahontas: Retail beer off-premises
During that same week Ruby Tuesday, 2915 Kazi St. in Jonesboro, submitted a private club change of manager request.
