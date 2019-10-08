Nurse practitioner stabbed at mental health clinic in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse practitioner was stabbed at a mental health care clinic in Millington.
The stabbing happened at Professional Care Services near 8 a.m. Monday.
Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times as she was exiting her vehicle.
Police Chief Mark Dunbar said the woman has serious injuries but is stable at the hospital.
Professional Care Services is a facility that helps people with mental health issues.
Millington Police said they are unsure if the suspect was a patient at the facility or not. The say he was last seen wearing a green hoodie, driving a white Ford Taurus with black tinted windows.
If you know anything about this crime, call Millington Police at 901-873-5621 or 901-873-5622, or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
