Oct. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Cool and crisp outside early this morning with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.
Winds will diminish and veer southeasterly by tomorrow afternoon.
High temperatures will be close to seasonal normals today with warmer readings tomorrow.
Lows will mainly be in the 50s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A tweet from an NBA coach is causing an uproar in China. The latest coming up at the top of the hour.
Multiple city and county officials are joining forces with residents to push back gang-related crime in our area.
A Brookland man is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond, accused of being the leader of a gang that stole and sold guns and, according to witnesses, was involved in numerous drive-by shootings.
Some local students are helping build the places we call home.
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments today in two cases over whether federal civil rights law protects LGBT people from job discrimination.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.