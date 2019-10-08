Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Oct. 4th)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Over 19 hundred votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Pocahontas dominates, they win by 1,134 votes over Valley View. Dawson Chester screens to CJ Palmer, nice block by Cheewan Stinson, even better move by Palmer, and CJ spells TD. Pocahontas beat Westside 28-25 this past Friday to get back in the 4A-3 hunt.
Ice cream is coming to the Redskins, it’s the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
