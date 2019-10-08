3rd annual Boots & Ballers set for October 15th

The 3rd annual Boots & Ballers is set for Tuesday, October 15th at First National Bank Arena. Doors open at 6:00pm, the program begins at 7:00pm. It’s a great way for fans to get to meet the Red Wolves. There will be live and silent auctions, food, drink, and more. Tickets are $50, you can buy them at the A-State Ticket Office. For more information, call (870) 972-2781.