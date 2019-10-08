Ross Dress for Less announces grand opening

Ross Dress for Less announces grand opening
Ross Dress for Less announces grand opening. (Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 7, 2019 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 7:31 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Ross Dress for Less announced Monday they’ll officially open for business on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Region 8 News first reported the store would open in former Kmart store in the Highland Square Shopping Center on South Caraway Road.

According to a Facebook post from Haag Brown, every space of the former Kmart space will be occupied for new business once Ross Dress for Less opens.

ROSS OPENS SATURDAY!! 🤩🤩🤩 Ross Dress for Less in Jonesboro will officially open this Saturday, October 12! At the...

Posted by Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development on Monday, October 7, 2019

The store is known for having quality clothing at heavily discounted prices.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.