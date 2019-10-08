Ross Dress for Less announces grand opening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Ross Dress for Less announced Monday they’ll officially open for business on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Region 8 News first reported the store would open in former Kmart store in the Highland Square Shopping Center on South Caraway Road.
According to a Facebook post from Haag Brown, every space of the former Kmart space will be occupied for new business once Ross Dress for Less opens.
The store is known for having quality clothing at heavily discounted prices.
