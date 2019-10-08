Students raise money for Jonesboro’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - High school students have raised money to continue the mission of helping those in the community build and improve the places they call home.
Jonesboro High School’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity raised a little more than $500 to present to the city chapter of Habit for Humanity.
Through Altice USA, provider of Suddenlink’s communications, the students raised the money.
President of the JHS chapter Mason Taylor said choosing Habitat for Humanity to donate to was an easy decision because it’s all about giving back.
“I think contributing to the community is a very valuable thing and that’s what Habitat does. We are trying to help out the community and we thought Jonesboro was the right choice,” Taylor said.
Also because of their efforts, Altice Charity Champions donated an additional one thousand dollars.
The student chapter consists of 100 members and they plan to continue to beautify and support the city.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.