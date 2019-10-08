Time for a flu shot: four cases of the flu reported in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United States had the longest flu season in a decade in 2018-2019 and now the Public Health Center in Cape Girardeau is urging people to get their flu shots.
A nurse at the center, Vanessa Presley, said Cape Girardeau County already has four reported cases of the flu.
Presley said it’s hard to tell what this flu season will look.
“We don’t know at this point, as we get more cases in and kind of see what direction its going. When you get diagnosed with flu they can actually type it and see what strain it is to see if it one of the stains that’s actually in the vaccine cause flu viruses like to mutate, they like to change, and do there own thing,” she said.
Presley explained why getting a flu shot is the best form of protection.
“The flu vaccine is not going to give you the flu, but it is a good background barrier to the flu viruses out there. So even if you do get the flu it’s probably going to be a whole lot less than what it was because you were protected for some of the other viruses that would be circulating," she said.
Presley said the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center offers $20 dollar flu shots. They take walk-ins and accept insurance and medicare.
