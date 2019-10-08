Winter clothes donated for veterans in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When winter’s brutal winds begin to bite, veterans in need will be able to fend off the chill.
The Sons of the American Legion Brown Mabry Post 153 in Poplar Bluff donated an assortment of winter clothes to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
The donation included coats, boots, pants, and sweaters.
VA staff said in a news release Tuesday that the group’s generosity will be beneficial to its voluntary services and homeless veterans programs.
