‘Worst nightmare’: S.C. 2-year-old suffers copperhead snake bite

“Wednesday night, we were walking down the driveway and we were walking to the car and I stepped off the concrete first and as soon as Atlas stepped off behind me he got bit by a snake right here. Struck him in the back of the leg and I handed him off to his mother and we saw in the light the two fang marks. I took my light and saw that it was a copperhead and we rushed him to the hospital as fast as we could," his father Gregory Johnson recalled.