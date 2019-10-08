You still have time to get a flu shot at a clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health reports that there are still a few flu clinics scheduled in the northeast part of the state.
According to ADH's Mass Clinics list, the following clinics are available in the next 2 weeks:
Thursday, October 10
- Poinsett Co. Marked Tree Health Unit, Liberty St, Marked Tree
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday, October 11
- Chapel Baptist Church, Hwy 115, Maynard
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- BRTC Campus, Development Center, Hwy 304, Pocahontas
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15
- Lawrence Co. Health Unit, 1050 W. Free Street, Walnut Ridge
- 3 - 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 22
- White Co. Searcy Health Unit, 112 Brantley, Searcy
- 3 - 6 p.m.
In Southeast Missouri, health officials said they can’t predict if this upcoming season will be as widespread as 2018′s flu season. However, they also said the best defense is the flu shot.
