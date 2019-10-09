ADH: Flu activity ‘sporadic’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This flu season appears to be getting off to a slow start.
For the week ending Oct. 5, the Arkansas Department of Health reported “sporadic” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Health care providers have reported more than 66 positive influenza tests to the ADH online database since Sept. 29.
Influenza A made up 72% of those tested, 28% of patients tested positive for Influenza B.
To date, no flu-related deaths have been reported in the state. Last year, 120 Arkansans died from the flu.
