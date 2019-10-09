Arkansas Education Dept. releases annual school report card

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Are area schools making the grade?
The latest report card from the Arkansas Department of Education suggests some Jonesboro schools have room for improvement.
The ADE released its 2019 federal and state accountability reports on Wednesday.
Schools are graded on student achievement and growth on state-required assessments.
Valley View School District aced the evaluations, according to a news release, with its elementary, intermediate, junior and senior high schools all earning As.
By comparison, the Jonesboro School District’s Microsociety Magnet School on West Washington recorded Craighead County’s only F.
The district’s Kindergarten Center and International Studies Magnet School, however, each received a B.
According to the report, 557 schools improved their overall ESSA School Index Score, and 505 improved their weighted achievement score.
“These results demonstrate that we are making progress toward our goals for student learning,” said ADE Secretary Johnny Key. “The reports reflect growth and improvement in some areas, while also identifying areas that need continued attention.”
To see if your child’s school made the grade, click here. You can search by city, county, zip code, or by school or district name.
