Checks taken from mailbox leads to theft arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A visit to a business’ mailbox has a Craighead County man facing a theft charge, with authorities saying the man cashed over $17,000 worth of checks, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.
Shawn Gregory Cone, 48, Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police got a call from the owner of Arkansas Flooring Contractors Aug. 21 about a stolen check that was intercepted from their mailbox.
Investigators later spoke to the bank about what happened.
“Bank employees stated that they had identification of the suspect involved in this case. Bank records indicated that Shawn Gregory Cone deposited four checks that were initially mailed to Arkansas Flooring Contractors,” the affidavit noted.
Police said three of the checks came from area construction companies, while the fourth check came from the Paragould School District.
“All checks deposited into Cone’s account were made out to payee Arkansas Flooring Contractors and intercepted from their mailbox. The bank also produced video of Shawn Cone cashing the checks at the bank," the affidavit noted.
A $10,000 bond was set for Cone, who will appear in circuit court Nov. 26 in Jonesboro.
