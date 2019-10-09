City committee tables proposed 1/4 percent sales tax increase indefinitely

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro committee met Tuesday to discuss a possible sales tax increase. Alderman Bobby Long sponsored two ordinances that would either temporary or permanently increase the sales tax by 1/4 percent.
There was a lot of discussion about the two ordinances, but ultimately both were postponed indefinitely by the Finance and Administration committee.
“I made a promise to the people to present a quarter-percent sales tax if the other one failed and that’s what I fulfilled tonight,” sponsor of the proposal, Alderman Bobby Long said.
The concern from the committee is that the 1/4 percent sales tax increase would not supply the two departments with the funding it needs.
Finance committee member David McClain told Long simply “This is not enough.”
But, Long said with the information he asked for back in May, this tax would have covered all of the needs.
“I had another ordinance on their that was for a quarter percent permanent tax and quarter percent temporary that would of fulfilled all of the requirements I was given to work with,” Long said.
So, that puts the city back at square one.
Back in September, the city voted against a 1 percent sales that would have covered funding for both the police and fire department and also supply funding for quality of life projects.
Before that election took place, Alderman Long said he would propose a 1/4 percent sales tax if the 1-percent sales tax failed.
As far as presenting a new ordinance Long said, “I don’t think so at this point they postponed it indefinitely. I believe they have ideas they are going to pursue. I’ll see what they come up with and we will talk about it then.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.