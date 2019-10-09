Craighead County receives half a million dollars for mental health courts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead Mental Health Courts received a large grant that will help support and grow the department for the next four years.
The court actually granted the funding in January from The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grants Program.
The grant will help pay for counselors, probation officers, mental health treatment and overall all the needed resources to reduce the criminalization of those with mental illness.
“What we really hope is to continue this alternative court and offer it to the people of the 2nd Judicial District Court. We just hope to continue to offer those services and keep them out of jail," Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said.
It is important to note that individuals are only eligible to go through this court if they’re charged with a misdemeanor or a non-violent felony.
County Judge Day said funding like this is important to help a department that helps so many.
“It’s hard work for the judge and the people, the counselors involved in this. It is a very intensive program. They do this out of love and for the people of this county and its just a great service so that people can be given a chance to succeed,” Day said.
He said he hopes they can continue to provide these services and keep those who do not belong in jail, out of jail.
