Crisis Stabilization Unit serves first patient

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a month after its ribbon-cutting, the Crisis Stabilization Unit has received its final certificate to officially open.
The unit received its stamp of approval from the state this past Monday morning and that same day, it welcomed and treated its first patient.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said he thinks the facility has a bright future.
“The crisis stabilization unit is something that has been tested in other states. We didn’t reinvent the wheel, we borrowed this from places it’s working. So, we do see a success story at the end of the road,” Sheriff Boyd said.
He could not release details of the services needed by that first patient, but said they are fully-equipped and prepared to treat those who need it 24/7.
“Our goal here is to take the individuals that law enforcement comes into contact with and give them another option. If that person didn’t truly break the law, the crisis unit is there to step in and provide a service to that individual,” Boyd said.
He said now the unit can free up space in jail for those who need to be there.
