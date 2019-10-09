Doctor busts myths surrounding the flu vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the cooler temps, the flu season is just around the corner.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu virus is most common during the fall and winter.
The best form of prevention is to get vaccinated.
Dr. Revel Porter with St. Bernards Clopton Clinic said there are a lot of myths surrounding the vaccine.
He said many patients often worry it will make them sick.
"The flu shot does not have a live virus in it," Porter said. "So, it cannot cause the flu or an actual infection."
He said typically once the flu shot has been given, the worst-case scenario is an allergic reaction from the shot.
Although, you could see some mild symptoms like redness at the injection site, a low-grade fever or soreness for a day or two.
However, there is one important factor to keep in mind, Dr. Porter said.
"If you're already in the flu season and you take the shot," Porter said. "Then it's possible that you might be exposed and get the flu before it starts working."
That is because it can take up to two weeks for the flu shot to actually protect you.
Another preventative measure is making sure you are washing your hands often.
If you get the flu, Porter said it is best to stay home to keep from spreading the virus to others.
Click here to find out the best time to get the flu vaccine and vaccine safety.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.