Fall allergies in full force, find new relief solutions

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fall allergies are in full force especially on days we’ve seen historic high temperatures in the Heartland.
According to the National Allergy Bureau station in St. Louis there is still a high concentration of mold spores in the air and also some pollen from different types of weeds.
Stephanie Turner, a mother of two boys from Jackson, is allergic to mold and knows how disruptive Fall allergies can be.
“A couple of years ago we actually really struggled with a lot of drainage, and congestion and even difficulty swallowing sometimes,” Turner said. “I was actually having trouble sleeping at night and so you start researching and looking for ways to help yourself.”
Turner dislikes the side effects of over the counter allergy medications, so she switched to some proactive home remedies to protect herself and her two boys.
“We started adding raw local honey into our diet pretty much daily, and we quit drinking cows milk," Turner said. "We started diffusing eucalyptus oil and peppermint oil. And you really do start to feeling the results of it and it just keeps encouraging you. You can’t really convince people you just have to try it on your own.”
Another tip is to limit your exposure to allergens in the air by staying inside, closing windows and washing clothes that could have pollen.
Abe Funk is a pharmacist and co-owner of John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau and says there is a misconception that everything is allergy-related.
“You may not actually have an allergic reaction to all of the junk that is in the air. There might just be a lot in your system that you may need to clean out," Funk said. "One of the most important things is to stay hydrated. As you are hydrated some of the nasties that you’ve got.”
Pharmacist Abe Funk says finding the best treatment option for an allergic reaction starts with knowing what symptoms you have.
“If you got the running nose. If you got the congestion you may start with a simple antihistamine,” Funk said. “Claritin, Zyrtec, Chlorpheniramine, there are a lot of over the counter cheap options at this point. There are also options for decongestants like a Sudafed that you could get with a prescription."
If you want more effective allergy relief Funk suggests starting your treatment plan before you feel sick or right at the start of your symptoms.
“Anytime you can use the medication when you don’t have something big to treat, the medication is going to work better,” Funk said.
